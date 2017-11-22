'Jurassic World 2' reveals first footage showing Chris Pratt, baby dinosaur

In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the minds behind the upcoming sequel to “Jurassic World” has gifted fans with the very first footage of the new film.

The brief five-second clip of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was shared on Wednesday by producer and co-writer Colin Trevorrow, who diehard fans may know as the director of the 2015 return to the land of genetically manufactured dinosaurs. The clip shows Chris Pratt’s character, Owen, returning to greet what looks like a new baby raptor, similar to the blue one he befriended in the first movie.

“From our Jurassic family to yours,” Trevorrow wrote on Twitter before tagging stars Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, producer Frank Marshall and “Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Boyana.

Details about the sequel are scarce and fans are still waiting for both official plot details and a complete trailer. However, Entertainment Weekly notes that details such as the cast, which includes original franchise star Jeff Goldblum, have been revealed. In addition to Pratt, Howard and Goldblum, Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith will help round out the sequel’s leads.

Previously, the outlet reports that Trevorrow told the crowd at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain that the dinosaurs will be used as a metaphor for the treatment of animals in lab and zoo settings.