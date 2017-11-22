'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke defends her racy nude scenes: 'It's a part of life'

The Mother of Dragons isn’t interested in what critics have to say about her sex scenes.

Emilia Clarke, who stars as the platinum-hued Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s hit fantasy drama “Game of Thrones,” has no qualms about going nude or even filming a raunchy moment for the show. In fact, the British actress can’t understand why it’s such a big deal for everyone else.

“I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when ‘Game of Thrones’ came back on… There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce,” the 31-year-old told Harper’s BAZAAR for its December/January 2018 issue.

“People f—k for pleasure – it’s a part of life,” Clarke added.

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

The star’s confidence to bare it all in front of cameras may come from overcoming her early years in Hollywood when she did questioned her talent as an actress.

“I think in the early days I second-guessed everyone,” Clarke admitted. “I mean, I do that in life anyway, but especially with fame and [becoming] successful, and strangers knowing you more than your circle of friends, I would worry about what people thought of me. Then you get to a point where you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m okay.’”

Clarke insisted she didn’t possess the “right look” as a typical star, which only motivated her to pursue challenging characters who aren’t afraid to raise some eyebrows along the way.

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:08am PST

“It pushed me into another casting type; forced me to be an actor,” explained Clarke. “Instead of playing Juliet and doing the light, airy stuff, I would be the granny who cracks wise, or a down-and-out hooker who has seen better days.”

And so far, it’s working. Since “Game of Thrones” premiered in 2011, she’s on her way to participating in movies that further ensure her status as an A-lister. Her next role is that of Kira in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which is set to premiere in 2018.

It’s no wonder Clarke isn’t in a hurry to fine “the one.”

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:12am PST

“There is ‘the one’ for particular parts of your life – you change as you get older,” said Clarke. "So when I was in my teens, there was ‘the one’ for my teens, for sure, and then, you know, there’s ‘the one’ for the next time of your life. There’s this Buddhist philosophy that says you can only really understand yourself through your interactions with other people.”