Della Reese, singer and actress in 'Touched by an Angel,' dead at 86

Actress Della Reese poses with the Image Award she received as Outstanding Actress in a Drama Television Series for her role in "Touched by an Angel" during the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's 29th annual Image Awards February 14 in Pasadena. The Image Awards, which will be telecast on the Fox television network on March 5, 1998, pay tribute to indivuduals that support positive change for African Americans in the entertainment industry. - PBEAHULZFBF

Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.

Her co-star Roma Downey confirmed the news on Instagram:

Heaven has a brand new angel Della today 🕊🕊🕊On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home surrounded by love. She was an incredible Wife, Mother, Grandmother, friend, and Pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people. She was a mother to me and I had the privilege of working with her side by side for so many years on Touched By An Angel. I know heaven has a brand new angel this day. Della Reese will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace, sweet angel. We love you. 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊

A family representative released a statement Monday that Reese died peacefully Sunday evening in California. No cause of death or additional details were provided.

"The world has lost a huge talent," a rep for Reese wrote to Fox News. "A successful actor, singer, writer and more for decades. She was also a trailblazer. Della was the first black woman to host a talk show. A forerunner to Oprah. Her life was difficult at times with illness and loss; but her cup was never ½ empty… and it wasn’t half full… it was overflowing with goodness and love for everyone.

"She was the most consistently positive and optimistic person I have known. And she touched so many people with that beautiful energy. She always resonated at such a high frequency. That was the gift she gave you when you were in her company. She truly personified being 'Touched by an Angel.'

Before "Touched by an Angel" debuted in 1994, Reese was mainly known as a singer, although she had costarred on "Chico and the Man," ''Charlie and Company" and "The Royal Family" and hosted her own talk show, "Della."

She appeared on numerous shows such as "Night Court," ''L.A. Law," and "Designing Women," but wrote in her 1997 autobiography that she had difficulty being typecast until she landed her "Touched by an Angel" role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.