Death of 'Bambino Gold' latest tragedy for Atlanta rap scene

The body of Atlanta rapper Edward Reeves, known as Bambino Gold, was found Friday in Macon County, Ala., nearly two weeks after the 29-year-old was last heard from.

A second body, found about 4 miles away, was identified as that of Reeves’ cousin, Kendrick Stokes, 30.

Both men were last heard from Nov. 5, and were formally declared missing two days later, Atlanta’s Fox 5 reported.

Stokes was also known as Skooly Kee Da Tooly.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson told the station that the two men were last seen driving a white 2016 Honda CRV with a Georgia license plate, in Montgomery, Ala.

Brunson said the bodies were found not far from the road.

"It looks like somebody placed them there," the sheriff told AL.com. "I don't think they were killed there."

The Atlanta rap scene has seen several other tragedies in recent years.

For example, rapper Yung Mazi, 31, who once bragged about being “bulletproof” after surviving numerous shootings, was gunned down in August in DeKalb County, Ga.

In September 2016, rapper Carlos Walker, 40, aka Shawnty Lo, was killed in a fiery crash on a city freeway.

In June 2012, rapper Lil Phat was gunned down in a hospital parking lot.

