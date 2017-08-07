Rapper gunned down after claims he was 'bulletproof' following 11th shooting

An Atlanta rapper who claimed he was “bulletproof” after being shot for the 11th time last year was gunned down across the street from a police station Sunday, according to reports.

Yung Mazi, 31, who had bragged about his ability to survive targeted shootings, was fatally shot at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday outside a pizza restaurant and across the street from a police precinct in the DeKalb County section of Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.

Brazy A post shared by MAZI (@yungmazibwa) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

Police told the station they responded to a report of up to 25 gunshots at the location. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jabril Abdur-Rahman. The rapper’s brother, Luqman Abdur-Rahman, declined to comment and asked for privacy when reached by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We’re praying for him and all involved,” he told the newspaper early Monday. “Our privacy is at a premium.”

The emcee — known for collaborations with Atlanta rappers Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug — had previously bragged on Twitter in December that he was “bulletproof” after being wounded at a Waffle House in Atlanta.

“God made me bulletproof,” Mazi, who was a Muslim, wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

I just want da Paper. I don't wanna b a Gangsta just a good Father #DOITFORMUCHO A post shared by MAZI (@yungmazibwa) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

The rapper said during an interview last June that he had been shot on 10 previous occasions, claiming he was targeted due to his skin color, rising fame and wearing up to a quarter-million dollars of jewelry at a time.

“Look at me, for one … I’m a [light-skinned] dude, people always don’t like the [light-skinned] dude for some reason,” Mazi said. “And then, I might walk around with a quarter-million dollars worth of jewelry on.”

The father of four had previously survived being shot in the head, leaving him temporarily brain-damaged, according to his website.

Police are now looking for a suspect with dreadlocks who was wearing a white T-shirt and dark jeans at the time of the shooting, WSB-TV reports.

News of Mazi’s death quickly spread on social media, with several hip-hop performers offering their condolences, including Young Thug and Zoey Dollaz.

“Somebody really wanted Mazi dead badly smh,” Zoey Dollaz wrote on Twitter. “Well I hope that beef is squashed now it’s like damn whatever he did hope it’s forgiven now.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.