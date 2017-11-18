Weinstein made list of names, gathered intel to silence claims, report says

Ousted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly compiled a secret list of people to have investigated because of potential information they may have had regarding his alleged sexual assault, The Guardian reported.

The outlet said The Observer obtained the list, which was allegedly drafted by Weinstein early this year ahead of The New York Time’s scathing expose on Oct. 5 of the sexual assault accusations leveled against him.

Ninety-one names of actors, publicists, producers, financiers and others in the industry reportedly made up the list, which was allegedly part of Weinstein’s attempt to silence his accusers, The Guardian said.

The list was reportedly given to investigators, hired by the media mogul, to gather intel on the individuals and determine whether they had any information about Weinstein or if they had plans to go public with allegations against him, according to the report.

Among those on the list were some of Weinstein’s first public accusers, including Rose McGowan, Laura Madden and Zelda Perkins, The Guardian reported. All three of their names were reportedly marked red, as a target of high importance.

The name of another Hollywood producer, Brett Ratner, was also reportedly on the list. Ratner has since faced his own slew of accusations from women claiming he sexually assaulted them.

According to The Guardian, there were also notes on the list indicating that Weinstein knew of The New York Times probe long before they published.

Since he was first publicly accused, Weinstein has routinely denied all claims of non-consensual sex made against him through a representative.