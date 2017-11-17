'Wheel of Fortune' family left stunned after almost, but not quite, winning $1 million

They were soooo close to winning $1 million.

Grandpa Frank and granddaughter Laurel were the winning team on Wednesday’s Grandparents’ Week episode of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The bonus round category was Food & Drink. Vanna White turned over some letters, revealing a single “E” and a single “N.”

The pair’s consonant and vowel guesses (a “C,” a “D,” a “P,” an “O”) got a few more letters into the mix, and the 10-second clock was activated.

Tick tick tick tick…

"Fried zucchini! - Laurel, granddaughter of Frank

“Fried zucchini!” was their shouted guess as the buzzer sounded. The letters fit! It had to be right!

The “zucchini” part was dead on. But not the fried kind.

The baked kind.

“Baked zucchini” was the correct answer.

That’s when host Pat Sajak made the bad moment even worse, by showing Frank and Laurel what could have been.

They would have won $1 million.

Frank took a step back and was held upright by his crestfallen progeny. The audience gasped. Sajack looked stunned, even ashamed.

The grandfather and granddaughter took home $26,203, which isn’t bad for 30 minutes’ work.

But it could have been soooo much more.