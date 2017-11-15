'Simpsons' compares Kellyanne Conway to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels

"The Simpsons" compared President Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels in its latest episode.

On Sunday night's airing of the sitcom, Marge Simpson hires a political adviser to help her beat Mayor Quimby to become Springfield's first female mayor.

The adviser suggests the key to winning is by throwing her husband Homer Simpson "under the bus."

"I’ll be the Kellyanne Conway of this thing," the adviser says in the episode in front of a focus group.

"Kellyanne Conway, I like how she always looks like she just woke up," one focus group participant says.

Another added, "I think it’s inspiring how now a woman can be Joseph Goebbels."

Goebbels served as Adolf Hitler's minister for public enlightenment and propaganda from 1933 to 1945.

This is not the first time the animated series has gone after Trump and his advisers. An April episode portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer hanging from a noose.