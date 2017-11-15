Nicki Minaj tries to 'Break the Internet' with very risque 'Minaj a Trois' Paper magazine cover

If you thought Kim Kardashian West's Paper magazine cover was jaw-dropping, you haven't seen Nicki Minaj's "Minaj a trois."

Like Kardashian's 2014 issue, the publication declared that the 34-year-old rapper was attempting to "break the Internet" with her NSFW cover. In the risque image, there are three versions of Minaj, one of which has long black hair and is sitting on a chair with her legs open, wearing nothing but nipple pasties, thigh-high boots and small shorts.

Meanwhile, a blonde version of Minaj in a pink scantily-clad dress is grabbing the black-haired Minaj's breast. There's also another Minaj with long blonde hair in a pleather leotard between the black-haired Minaj's legs.

PHOTO: Click here to see the full Paper magazine cover

This isn't the first time fans have seen more than one Minaj at a time. In the 2010 music video for Kanye West's song, "Monster," Minaj is a scene stealer when she raps her lines while torturing her "Pink Friday" persona.

Years later, West's wife is loving Minaj's Paper magazine cover! Kardashian liked the image that was shared by the "Starships" rapper, and commented with three fire emojis. Her 2014 cover featured her nude body coming out of a trash bag.

Minaj's friend and occasional collaborator, Blac Chyna, who was once engaged to Rob Kardashian, also liked and commented on the cover by posting four heart-eyed emojis.

In July, Chyna and Minaj were spotted looking nearly identical while shooting scenes for the musician's "Rake It Up" music video.

