George Takei told Howard Stern he grabbed men to 'persuade' them for sex

Veteran Star Trek actor George Takei has vehemently denied allegations that he groped a male model during an encounter in the 1980s, insisting the alleged events “simply did not occur."

But in an interview with shock jock Howard Stern recorded just weeks ago, Takei appeared to admit that he had grabbed and groped people in the past, saying he did it to “persuade” people who were “afraid” to have a sexual encounter with him.

Former model Scott R. Brunton claimed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he was 23 when he exchanged phone numbers with Takei at a bar, later visiting the actor’s house for drinks.

He said he grew dizzy and “must have passed out,” waking to his pants around his ankles and Takei groping him. He said he extricated himself and left.

“Right now it is a he said/he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful,” Takei tweeted in response to the allegations.

The "Star Trek" star makes regular appearances on radio heavyweight Stern’s show, and recently chatted with Stern and co-host Robin Quivers in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal.

In a frequently explicit discussion, Stern asked Takei if he’d ever grabbed somebody “against their will” — and the actor’s response made the radio host joke that he might need to call the police.

Below is a transcript:

Howard Stern: Did you ever grab anybody by the c--k against their will?

[Very long pause]

George Takei: Uhhhh ... uh oh! [laughter]

Stern: Well they were different times, you never sexually harassed anybody —

Takei: Hey bonor! [laughter]

Stern: — have you?

Takei: [Laughter] ... Some people that are kind of, um, um, skittish. Or maybe, uh ... afraid. And you’re trying to persuade. But, you know ...

Stern: Do we need to call the police? What are you saying, George? You never held a job over someone if they didn’t touch your c--k?

Takei: No, no, no, no. I never did that. That’s what this is all about. It’s not about sex, it’s about power.

Robin Quivers: But you didn’t do this grabbing at work?

Takei: Oh no, no, no. It was never at work. They came to my home.

Stern: Maybe it was some guy who was hesitating to have sex with you and you gave him a gentle squeeze on the b---s or something?

Takei: ... More than gentle [laughter]. But it didn’t involve power over the other.

In a series of tweets responding to Burton’s allegation over the weekend, Takei, 80, said that “The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do.”

