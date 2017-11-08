CMA Awards 2017: Who are the country music performers and nominees?

Country music stars will compete for honors at the 51st Annual CMA Awards Wednesday night in Nashville, Tenn.

Singers Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will co-host this year's event. It's their 10th consecutive time emceeing the show together.

Here is what you need to know about the biggest night in country music:

How can I watch the 2017 CMA Awards?

The Country Music Association Awards will air on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Who will perform?

Some of the genre's biggest names -- among them Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton -- are expected to take the stage.

There will also be several paired performances, among them Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire, and Brad Paisley with Kane Brown.

Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban are also going to take part in "an unprecedented opening collaboration."

Who is presenting?

Race car driver Jimmie Johnson, supermodel Karlie Kloss, actress Lea Michele, director Tyler Perry, and country music star Trisha Yearwood are among the batch of names announced.

Who has the most nominations?

Miranda Lambert, who is up for Single of the Year ("Tin Man"), Album of the Year ("The Weight of These Things"), Song of the Year ("Tin Man"), Female Vocalist of the Year.

Lambert was also nominated for Music Video of the Year -- which went to Brothers Osborne ("It Ain't My Fault") on Wednesday morning.

Who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year?

Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban are all nominated.

Who are the nominees for Male Vocalist of the Year?

This year's nominees are Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Who are the Female Vocalist of the Year nominees?

Along with Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood round out the five nominees.

Who is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year?

Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts and Zac Brown Band are all up for the award.

Who are the nominees for Vocal Duo of the Year?

Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, LOCASH and Maddie & Tae.