'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines will cut his hair if fans donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Chip Gaines is ready to cut his long hair – for a price.

The HGTV star of “Fixer Upper” made the hair-raising announcement on Instagram Wednesday.

“Alright, fine. I’ll cut my hair,” the 42-year-old TV contractor captioned. “But first… it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Interested? I’ll be back to tell you more tomorrow.”

The next day, the popular house flipper revealed on social media he’ll make the daring chop if fans donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle,” wrote Gaines. “But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is.

"So here’s the deal: Next week, Jo and I are visiting the beautiful kids at Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food – so basically we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover the costs.”

Gaines added, “Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations… I’ll buzz it all off.”

However, the one person who might miss the star’s tresses is his wife and business partner Joanna Gaines.

Back in July, the 39-year-old shared a photo on Instagram featuring the two of them together.

“He competes with the view,” she wrote. “Man bun, tube socks, adult onesie and all… He still looks mighty fine to me.”