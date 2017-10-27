Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Jane Fonda: Weinstein accusers get media attention because they're 'famous and white'

Fox News
Jane Fonda said she believes people are paying attention to Harvey Weinstein's accusers because they are "famous and white."

Jane Fonda said she believes people are paying attention to Harvey Weinstein's accusers because they are "famous and white."  (AP)

Actress Jane Fonda said she believes people were tuning in to hear Harvey Weinstein accusers' stories because they are “famous and white and everybody knows them.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Fonda and her friend, longtime activist Gloria Steinem, were asked about the Weinstein scandal that has rocked Hollywood, Variety reported. 

JANE FONDA: I KNEW ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN AND KEPT QUIET

“It feels like something has shifted,” Fonda told Hayes. “It’s too bad that it’s probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same.”

Earlier this month, The New York Times released an exposé stating Weinstein paid off women who accused him of sexual misconduct for decades. The New Yorker released its own investigative report of women coming forward to accuse the disgraced Hollywood producer of sexual assault and rape.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York state's top prosecutor has launched a civil rights investigation into The Weinstein Co. following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the probe Monday. His office says it issued a subpoena seeking all company records (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company he co-founded with brother following the sexual misconduct allegations.  (AP)

The fallout caused Weinstein to be fired from the company he co-founded with his brother Bob and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

JANE FONDA SAYS SHE’S NOT PROUD OF AMERICA

Many A-list stars, including Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong’o, have detailed their uncomfortable encounters with the Hollywood mogul. Other famous actresses have come forward with their stories of sexual misconduct in the film industry.

Earlier this month, Fonda came under fire for admitting to the BBC that she knew of the allegations against Weinstein a year ago but kept silent.

Fonda explained she believed women did not speak out before due to Weinstein’s power. Fonda confirmed she was not one of Weinstein’s victims.

Jane Fonda attends the premiere of Netflix's "Our Souls at Night" at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Jane Fonda admitted earlier this month that she knew about the allegations against Harvey Weinstein but kept quiet.  (AP)

“I didn’t want to expose and I will admit that I should have been braver. And I think from now on I will be when I hear such stories,” Fonda said.