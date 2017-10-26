Kevin Sorbo opens up about new film 'Let There Be Light': 'The world has gotten more evil'

“The world has gotten darker,” says actor/director Kevin Sorbo, explaining why he’s teamed up with Sean Hannity to bring “Let There Be Light,” a film full of hope, faith and love, to theaters this week.

“The world has gotten more evil,” said the 57-year-old actor, who co-wrote the film with his wife, Sam. “And this movie is about bringing lightness to the darkness, because dark hates the light.

“People are looking for hope. They are looking for a glimmer of something positive in their lives, because so much negativity happens. Evil, a lot of times, is so hard explain it, why people do the stuff that they do that hurts so many people’s lives.

“And we have fallen apart,” said Sorbo, who starred in the TV series “Hercules” and “Andromeda.” “This country is founded on Judeo-Christian values, and now we are a secular nation and you can see the anger and the hate.”

The movie follows the life journey of its lead character, Dr. Sol Harkens, as he converts to Christianity.

Sorbo said the film follows an atheist who changes his views following a series of traumatic events, including the death of his 8-year-old son and a failed marriage.

“In his private life, he is a pretty miserable guy, and an event (a car accident) happens to him, and he can’t really explain his worldview anymore. And he is torn and lost and the only other person that understands him is his ex-wife. It’s that journey and story of hope, faith and, ultimately, I think it’s a love story and the celebration of the importance of being a father to kids.”

Hannity, the movie’s executive producer, described the film as “a real-life emotional roller coaster ride.”

“This is a story about how one man struggles to find his true identity, his faith and how the impact of his decisions in life directly impact [things] all around him. It’s a movie that will touch people in every way possible: mentally, emotionally and spiritually.”

Sorbo said he was honored to work with Hannity.

“Sean is great,” he said. “I’ve golfed with Sean and have known him through the years. He reached out and called me, because he said, ‘I want to do something with you, I like the movies you do.’”

Hannity said the film will have an effect on everyone who sees it.

“If you want to avoid the typical formulaic Hollywood movie model of sex, violence and cartoon characters and watch a movie that can truly impact your life, this is the movie for you and your entire family,” he said.

“Let There Be Light” opens Oct. 27.