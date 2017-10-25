Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Fats Domino dead at 89

Fox News
Musician Fats Domino has died at the age of 89.

Fats Domino, who sang such hits as "Ain't That A Shame" and "Blueberry Hill," died Tuesday, the coroner's office said. He was 89.

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds (91 kilograms), with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover.

But Domino sold more than 110 million records, and his 22 million-selling singles helped change popular music even as he honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City.

