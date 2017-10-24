Kathy Griffin calls Donald Trump a 'moron' and 'Nazi': 'Everybody should get rid of him soon'

Comedienne Kathy Griffin has cut loose on The Project, calling US President Donald Trump “a Nazi in the Oval Office” — and that was just the first few seconds of her appearance.

Griffin was on the Network Ten show to promote her Australian comedy tour when she launched into a tirade against Mr. Trump, who she said she refers to as “the accidental President.”

“I’m scared of that guy,” she said.

“I was under a two-month Federal investigation for taking a picture of a mask.

“I’m excommunicated from my own country doing a world tour.”

Griffin received backlash earlier this year when photos were released of her holding a fake severed head that appeared to be the president’s.

Mr. Trump claimed the image traumatized his 11-year-old son Barron, but Griffin said the Republican was using her as a “shiny object” to distract the world from investigations into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“I am going to call him a moron and Nazi ... Americans are skittish about calling him a Nazi but he is one,” Griffin told The Project on Tuesday night.

“There’s a Nazi in the Oval Office.

“He’s a big liar and everybody should get rid of him soon, not violently. Vote him out.”

Griffin said Mr. Trump and his sons “came after (her) super hard” and caused her to receive death threats following the scandal.

“They go on television saying, ‘We don’t want to hurt Kathy Griffin’s career, we want to decimate her’,” she said.

“These Trump folks self-identify as deplorable. They’re psychos. They’re nuts. I’m here to apologies. I’m sorry we have put this guy on everybody else’s lap.

“I don’t know what’s happening in my own country.”

Griffin — whose comedy style is based on ripping into celebrities — soon turned her focus to Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing dozens of women in Hollywood.

“I sat next to Harvey Weinstein,” Griffin said.

“I’m not hot enough for him to sexually assault — that’s his mind set.

“I remember him saying to me, bragging about the wife who worked for a clothing company ... ‘Maybe my wife could dress you some time for the Emmys’ (and) I remember thinking: ‘I wonder if one of the ways he got young actors’.”

Griffin said sexual assault was “an epidemic” in Hollywood and that Weinstein was “not one, single case”.

“My sort of experience is career-ending abuse ... I can’t tell you how many ... network and studio heads have to go down,” she said.

“But the white middle-aged guys and older guys who are running every network and studio in the United States they all behave this way. And everyone covers for them.”

Not even Griffin’s neighbors — celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — were safe.

“This is why comedy is wonderful, I live next to Kim and Kanye, I swear to God,” she said.

“And that is just like a comedy of errors in itself because I’m sure I’m their worst nightmare. I’ve been jokingly calling them dirty whores for decades. And now I’m their neighbor.

“So we have to make nice. But actually trust me, I’m the least of their problems and they’re least of my problems at this point.”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.