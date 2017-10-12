Rose McGowan says she's suspended from Twitter after Harvey Weinstein tweets

Rose McGowan said Wednesday night her Twitter account was suspended after she spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck over sexual assault allegations.

McGowan posted a screenshot of the message she received from Twitter saying administrators were “temporarily” limiting features on her account. Her Twitter page was not completely taken down as of Thursday morning.

She captioned the photo on Instagram: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

The screenshot stated McGowan could only send direct messages to users, but could not tweet, retweet or like other messages. The account would be restored in 12 hours after the suspension. Twitter limits accounts that violate its rules that prohibit copyright infringement, graphic content and “abusive behavior” such as harassing and threatening other users.

Anthony Bourdain showed his support for McGowan in a tweet, urging Twitter to "unblock" her.

McGowan has remained vocal since the New York Times article revealed Weinstein paid off eight women who accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Thea actress said she was one of the women who settled with the Hollywood producer after a 1997 incident in a hotel room.

In recent tweets, McGowan denounced Hollywood A-listers who claimed they didn’t know about Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults on women.

“All of you Hollywood 'A-list' golden boys are LIARS. We have just begun. #ROSEARMY,” She tweeted on Tuesday.

She also told Ben Affleck to “f—k off” and called him a liar after he issued a statement condemning Weinstein. In a tweet hours before her account was suspended, she also called Weinstein’s brother, Bob Weinstein, knew about the incidents.

Weinstein headed to Arizona to check into a rehab center as the fallout over her the sexual assault allegations continued. More actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne, have come out saying the fallen movie mogul sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them in a past encounter.