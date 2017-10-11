'Suicidal' Harvey Weinstein caught storming out of home as police respond

Harvey Weinstein’s difficult week continued Wednesday as his daughter called 911 claiming he was “suicidal and depressed,” forcing police to rush to the scene, according to a report.

Weinstein was visiting the home of his 22-year-old daughter, Remy, when the two started arguing, TMZ reported. She later clarified to cops that her father did not make any “suicidal statements,” the website added.

It's unclear specifically what the father and daughter were arguing about, but Weinstein was said to have shouted, “You’re making it worse,” before storming out of her house and flagging down a random vehicle to beg for a ride.

When Weinstein was convinced to go back inside, the LAPD and Remy's alarm company showed up at the scene around 10:30 a.m. PST. Officers at the scene said Remy claimed the dispute was simply a family issue.

Weinstein has been the target of many in Hollywood whose careers he helped make after reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker alleged that the 65-year-old executive had been routinely using his position of power to sexually harass, proposition and assault women in showbusiness throughout the years.

It was previously reported that the Hollywood mogul is headed out of the country for rehab, but it’s unclear at this time when or where he’ll go.