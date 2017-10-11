'Stand up' for Harvey Weinstein: Lindsay Lohan reportedly defends mogul in now-deleted post

"Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan on Tuesday reportedly spoke out in defense of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and said she did not “think it’s right what’s going on.”

The actress made the now-deleted comments in two Instagram Story videos, EOnline.com reported.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don't think it's right what's going on," Lindsay explained, according to EOnline.com. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

Lohan went on: "He's never harmed me or did anything to me — we've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop — I think it's wrong. So stand up."

Meanwhile, Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s wife, has announced that she is leaving her husband of 10 years.

Despite an initial statement from Weinstein earlier this week claiming that his wife is dedicated to standing by him, Chapman released a statement of her own to People, explaining that she’s leaving her husband and named the recent sexual assault allegations as the reason.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” her statement read.

On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from his film studio and reportedly started counseling to help him “turn over a new leaf” regarding the way he treats women. The news came on the same day that the New Yorker posted a follow-up to an exposé from the New York Times in which several women accused Weinstein of harassing them.