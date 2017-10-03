Taylor Swift sent flowers to female officer shot in Las Vegas shooting

Taylor Swift sent bouquets of flowers to a California police department on Monday after one of its officers was shot during the Las Vegas massacre that left at least 59 people dead.

The 27-year-old singer sent the flowers to Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, LAPD intel analyst Kimberlee Binder wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The department confirmed one of its officers was shot Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an open-air country music event held outside the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect,” Binder wrote in the caption of a picture of a bouquet.

The department said the unidentified officer is expected to make a full recovery, and it is also attempting to contact other officers who may have been at the concert when the shooting happened. The officer was shot in the knee, KABC-TV reported.

Swift also tweeted Monday morning about the deadly incident, saying there were “no words” to express the sorrow she felt.

“There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

A gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fired at the crowd of festivalgoers from his 32nd floor hotel room during Jason Aldean’s performance Sunday night. More than 500 people were injured in the deadly shooting.

Sunday’s massacre was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.