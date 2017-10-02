Top CBS lawyer: No sympathy for Vegas victims, 'probably Republicans'

A top lawyer for CBS said she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because “country music fans often are Republican,” when discussing the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

Hayley Geftman-Gold, the network's vice president and senior counsel, took to Facebook after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 others to hospitals.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs [sic] will ever do the right thing,” Geftman-Gold wrote in a now-deleted message that was first reported and captured by The Daily Caller.

Geftman-Gold continued: “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [sic] country music fans often are Republican gun toters [sic].”

Geftman-Gold is presumably referring to Sandy Hook, which occurred in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012. A 20-year-old gunman, Adam Lanza, killed 20 children and six adults during the tragic event that sparked intense political debates regarding gun control.

Geftman-Gold does not work directly with the network’s news division. According to her LinkedIn bio, Geftman-Gold has worked at CBS since September 2016 and graduated from Columbia University law school in 2000.

“CBS is looking into the matter,” a company spokeswoman told Fox News.