Comedy writer Megan Amram jokes Las Vegas shooter fits typical profile because he is a 'white man'

Comedian Megan Amram responded to a TMZ story that Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock doesn’t fit the typical mass shooter profile by tweeting, “White man? Sure does.”

TMZ published an article making a case that Paddock is unique for a mass shooter, as he is older (64), lived in a retirement community and didn’t have a known criminal record. The comedian's tweet to her 759,000 followers resulted in a series of responses mocking white males.

Amram’s comment was retweeted over 1,000 times and favorited over 5,000 times in the first three hours after she published the tweet. She followed up her response to TMZ with a pair of jokes related to the massacre in Las Vegas in which Paddock opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and sending more than 500 others to hospitals.

“If only there was a way to have known he was going to use that rifle for assault,” Amram wrote, follow by, “Trump, please ban Americans from traveling to the United States. They are far too dangerous to let in.”

Amram’s Twitter feed is filled with anti-Trump messages, including one --“Today was the day Donald trump finally became president,” -- that she adds on an almost daily basis.

“I agree with republicans because I too want millions of people to die so that I can get revenge on Black President,” she wrote back on Sept. 21.

“There should be a dating app for people who have been fired from trump's administration,” she wrote back on July 31.

Amram was a writer for the 2011 Academy Awards and has worked on popular shows including “Billy on the Street with Billy Eichner,” "Parks and Recreation” and “Silicon Valley," according to IMDB. She is also a contributing writer for The New Yorker and recently wrote a spoof of Jared Kushner’s Harvard admissions essay.

The Boston Globe and Huffington Post have both profiled Amram’s Twitter account in the past, although it remains unverified. Amram is hardly the only person to make polarizing comments on social media on Monday, as a CBS executive said she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because “country music fans often are Republican” in a Facebook message.

The New Yorker and Amran did not immediately respond to Fox News’ separate requests for comment.