NBC anchor's water broke during live news segment

An NBC news anchor in New York had quite the surprise while she was on-air.

Natalie Pasquarella of NBC 4 was finishing a segment on Twitter and the character limit being boosted to 280 Tuesday when she giggled a bit. Pasquarella said that was the moment when her water broke.

NBC 4 reported Pasquarella stayed until the show was finished before she told producers at their station in New York City that she was in labor. Her husband, Jamin, met her at the hospital where she gave birth 13 hours later to a baby boy.

A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full! ‬❤️ #BabyJ #JaminJames #SoInLove #babyboy #love A post shared by Natalie Pasquarella (@natalienews) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Pasquarella’s baby, Jamin James Pastore weighed five pounds six ounces at birth.

Pasquarella told NBC 4 that she and Jamin were “overjoyed” to meet Jamin.

“A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full!” Pasquarella wrote on her Instagram page.