Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Political

Spike Lee says Trump treats NFL owners like 'plantation owners'

Fox News
close
Spike Lee tells voters to 'wake up,' endorses Bernie Sanders in radio ad

Audio: Spike Lee says Sanders will 'Do the Right Thing'

Spike Lee tells voters to 'wake up,' endorses Bernie Sanders in radio ad

Spike Lee declared President Donald Trump has been acting like NFL owners are “plantation owners” by urging them to fire players for kneeling to protest social injustice during the national anthem.

“When he says — he is really telling the owners — like the owners are the plantation owners and the guys playing in the league, they’re on the plantation,” the 60-year-told CNN Wednesday. “You can’t say anything. And so, the thing’s really escalated.”

The American film director also pointed out when Trump used an expletive to describe players who kneel or sit during the anthem.

“And then I get back to it, when you talk about somebody’s mother, that’s a no-no. And he has not apologized at all, so,” said Lee. “Did he talk about the mother of the neo-Nazi, the alt-right, the KKK, those guys, crazy people in Charleston?”

Lee has taken to Instagram to express his outrage.

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on