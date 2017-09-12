Roger Corman 'abused' by wife who wants kids to lose inheritance, report says

Legendary Hollywood producer and director Roger Corman has been victimized by his wife, who also wants his kids cut out of their inheritance, according to a new report.

The "The Little Shop of Horrors" filmmaker's children, Brian and Roger, allege their mother, Julie, "abused" and "berated" the 91-year-old into cutting them out of their father's nearly $100 million fortune according to legal documents cited by The Daily Mail.

The Mail says the kids claim Julie, 75, has stopped the two sons and their sisters, Mary and Catherine, from inheriting the money by changing the will and trusts the couple originally made in 2002.

Mary said in a court statement in 2009 that when the trusts were mentioned, her mother "would regularly attack my father later in the evening over his willingness to discuss the trusts with members of the family. This verbal abuse was so extreme that several times my father became physically ill as a result."

She alleged that as the years passed, "my mother's badgering became a nightly occurrence. My mother no longer believed that any of the children should get the distributions my father had wanted to give us."

Catherine, 42, said Julie Corman spent the family money lavishly, and recounted a time when Julie allegedly said, "she might as well spend the money now since none of it was going her way anyway," and that she would only get $10 million when Corman died.

The children are alleging their mother is not fit to run their father's trust.

Catherine said, "In sum, I am extremely concerned by my mother's words... and actions.., which reveal her not to be acting in our interest but in fact working against the interests of the beneficiaries of the trusts of which she is a trustee."

Roger and Julie Corman have been married since 1970.

Fox News reached out to Roger and Julie Corman's rep but did not receive comment.