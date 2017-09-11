Lady Gaga details Taylor Kinney breakup in Netflix documentary

Lady Gaga has soared in the music world but struggled when it comes to love.

The "Joanne" singer shared in her Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," that her relationship with ex-fiance Taylor Kinney came crashing down due to the demands of her career.

According to People, the 31-year-old explains in the documentary, "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bulls--t with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."

The star reveals she wrote the song "A Million Reasons" about her relationship woes.

As the documentary unfolds Gaga explains she has broken up with the actor.

"My love life has just imploded," she tells the cameras. "I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

The pop star called off her engagement to Kinney after she landed the lead role in the remake of "A Star is Born."

"Gaga: Five Foot Two" is debuting Sept. 22 on Netflix.

