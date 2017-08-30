Leah Remini: Church of Scientology wanted me to convert Kevin James

Leah Remini's latest claim in her fight against Scientology is that the church pressured her to convert her longtime co-star Kevin James.

"They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?’" Remini told People.

"I was like, ‘Because he’s Catholic. He doesn’t want anything to do with it,'" she said.

The actress, who starred alongside James for nine years in "King of Queens," said the church eventually stopped harping her.

"They let it go after a while, but usually you’d be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years," she explained.

A rep for the Church of Scientology denied the claim to People magazine.

Remini stars in a docu-series on A&E in which she explained why she left Scientology after 30 years. The Emmy-nominated series is now in its second season and investigates ex-Scientologist's allegations of abuse within the church.