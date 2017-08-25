7 worst Nickelodeon scandals

In recent years, no child star has gone quiet as far off the rails as Amanda Bynes. An adorable Bynes first began her relationship with Nickelodeon as one of the stars of their sketch comedy series “All That.” She later got her own show, “The Amanda Show,” and became a full-fledged starlet. But as Bynes got older, things took a bizarre turn for the former child star. She first retired—then unretired—from acting before eventually having a total Twitter meltdown in 2013. Bynes was later taken to a hospital for mental evaluation after she set a fire in a random person’s driveway. She has been doing better since her subsequent release from rehab.