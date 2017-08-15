'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 6 Predictions: What will happen in 'Death is the Enemy'

Sam went full 'Take this job and shove it' on the archmaester and the Citadel, despite the fact it was tailor-made for him to be there forever with Gilly. But, Gilly revealed some pretty important information regarding Rhaegar's marriage to Lyanna Stark, making Jon Snow the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. The question is where is he off to next? The best guess is north to help Jon at Winterfell because that’s where everyone is headed these days. Upon his arrival he will have much to discuss with Brandon Stark as well as, no doubt, learning about the fate of his brother and father.