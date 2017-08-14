'Bachelor' alum loses twin daughters 18 weeks into pregnancy

Vienna Girardi, an alum from “The Bachelor,” said on Facebook Sunday that she had a miscarriage and lost her twin daughters 18 weeks into her pregnancy.

Girardi said that the twins died on August 5 and that she underwent emergency surgery. She said she was in the ICU for four days and at one point had a 104 degree fever.

“I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologist notice one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS (Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other. They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them.”

She continued, “I don't know why this happened and I pray the Lord gives me strength to understand why he needed my little girls.”

People reported that Girardi announced her pregnancy in June by posting an ultrasound photo on Instagram with the caption: “Twice the Blessing, Twice the Fun.”

She thanked her followers for their support and asked her fans to respect her privacy during this time.