Robert Pattinson refused to film sex act with dog for 'Good Time'

When it came to filming “Good Time,” there was one thing Robert Pattinson wasn’t willing to do for the sake of a paycheck.

The 31-year-old British actor, who appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday to promote his new film, revealed he was asked to shoot a shocking scene involving his canine co-star.

“Oh God, I don’t know if I can say this,” said the former "Twilight" star. “There’s a lot of things in this movie which really cross the line of reality. It’s not even on the line, it’s way beyond the line."

Pattinson continued, "There was initially this scene — I don’t think I should say this — but it’s like, my character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs... There’s this one scene, which we shot, which basically, there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog…” he claimed, adding the scene showed a sex act occurring.

The actor had major reservations about the explicit scene.

“I asked the trainer, ‘cause the director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man!...’ And then the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder, I mean, you can.’”

Pattinson put his foot down and said no.

“I didn’t agree to do the real one," he admitted.