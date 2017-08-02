Rosie O'Donnell: Women should form their own party if Democrats don't defend abortion rights

Rosie O’Donnell urged her female fans to start their own party if the Democratic Party backs candidates who don’t support abortion rights.

"WOMEN SHOULD FORM OUR OWN PARTY IF DEMS DO THIS #dontYOUdare" she tweeted Tuesday.

O'Donnell's tweet was in response to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján revealing there will be no "litmus test" for Democratic candidates going into the 2018 midterm elections.

"As we look at candidates across the country, you need to make sure you have candidates that fit the district, that can win in these districts across America," Luján told The Hill.

The comedian followed up with a second tweet.

"Fight the men who want to take away womens rights IN OUR OWN PARTY? f--k them for even considering it - seriously - #IStandWithPP," she wrote.

The 55-year-old's Twitter rants are usually saved for her tirades against Trump.

O'Donnell recently came under fire for sharing a link to an online game that allows players to push President Trump off of a cliff.

