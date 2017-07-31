Rob Lowe, believer of Bigfoot, now talks to ghosts

Rob Lowe is a really big fan of the supernatural.

Just weeks after confirming he reportedly saw a “wood ape” while filming his new A&E series “The Lowe Files,” he’s now confessing to speaking with dead people.

“There’s a device they use that the theory is it can translate… that the spirits can talk through this device, for a lack of a better term,” said the 53-year-old at the Television Critics Association press tour, as reported by Us Weekly.

“It said the dead woman’s name where she was murdered. Judge for yourself… I don’t want to seem like a nut. I don’t want to end my career here,” he jokingly added.

The docuseries follows Lowe and his sons John Owen and Matthew as they travel throughout the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries. While some have speculated that Lowe’s sightings are part of a publicity stunt to promote the series, he claimed his fascination with all things mysterious has existed since childhood.

“We want to solve it, but if we don’t the point of it is a father and sons on the road, making memories,” he said.

When Lowe was previously asked if he was terrified by his encounter with the alleged Bigfoot, he said, “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed.”

He also added: “Nothing is staged, nothing is trick-cut — no B.S. I believe there are probably ghosts out there.”

“The Lowe Files” premieres August 2 on A&E.