Illness

Joe Simpson reveals he is cancer free

Joe Simpson arrives for the LG Mariah Carey and Jermaine Dupri Post Grammy Party at a private residence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

Joe Simpson is cancer free.

The father of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson told US Weekly Thursday that, “I feel good. I beat it. I have zero cancer.”

He added, “I went from Stage IV to cancer free.”

The 59-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016. He underwent surgery and went through radiation to clear the disease.

JESSICA SIMPSON'S FATHER BEGINS RADIATION FOR PROSTATE CANCER

A source told Us Weekly in February that Simpson was "super optimistic" about beating his illness.  

"Doctors are hopeful that this will take care of it and be the last step, and he will hopefully then be in remission and cancer-free. Joe just says he feels like it’s like going to get a checkup.”

Simpson finalized his divorce from Tina Simpson in 2013 after marrying in 1978.

