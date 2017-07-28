Jessica Alba mourns the loss of her beloved dog

Jessica Alba's pug, Sid, died Thursday at the age of 16.

The Honest company mogul wrote a touching Instagram post announcing the sad news.

“Our sweet Sid passed this morning. She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey and endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through a lot together my Sid. RIP.”

Alba’s husband Cash Warren penned his own tribute to their beloved furry family member.

Sid, we already miss you like crazy. You were the best big sister our girls could have ever had. Thank you for giving us 16 years of amazing memories, lots of laughs and most importantly, ensuring we never had a crumb of food left on our floors :) ... love you! ❤️ A post shared by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Sid made her big screen debut in 2003 “co-starring” alongside her puppy mom, Alba, in “Honey.”