Joel McHale opens up about Trump, 'Great Indoors' cancellation

Joel McHale, who has made America laugh on “The Soup,” “Community” and “The Great Indoors” -- and at the White House Press Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014, says he’d like to go back to Washington to make President Trump laugh.

“If he would show up I would do it,; I would do it in a heartbeat,” McHale said enthusiastically. “If they ask me to do it and he was coming… ‘f--k yeah.’ I think it's important for presidents –- especially American presidents, because they are literally the most powerful person on the planet — to show that they can take a joke..."

He said every president has been able to handle a joke until now, and he thinks it's important to show other countries our leader can laugh.

“...[In] a lot of other countries, reporters are put in jail for making derogatory comments or perceived jokes or something,” McHale told Fox News. “In America, it's the best country in the world, because reporters and comedians can say stuff.

“Comedians, especially, can say jokes, and the last few presidents have all been like, ‘Cool, thanks, now we'll go back to defending democracy.’”

McHale also recalled his time on “Community,” which he admitted he was shocked ran for so long (2009-2015) despite cancellation threats from NBC.

“I thought the material was really funny, obviously. The episodes were really funny and all the actors were really cool. It was one of those things where it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it's kind of working.

“Even though the network threatened to fire us every single year, we stuck around like herpes. I miss seeing those guys every day. I really look back on it very fondly. I can't believe six years went by.”

The 45-year-old father of two starred in CBS’ “The Great Indoors” earlier this year, and he said he has no idea why the network dropped it. Variety reported “The Great Indoors” was one of the top scripted shows during the 2016-2017 season.

“’The Great Indoors’ was really fun and we were one of the top five shows of the new year, so I have no idea why it was canceled,” he said.

McHale, who is currently on a stand-up comedy tour, participated in the Doritos “Bold or Boom Challenge” at Comic Con in San Diego over the weekend. The obstacle course pitted his Team Cool Ranch against James Marsden’s Team Nacho Cheese.

Who won? Let’s just say the outcome wasn’t cool.

