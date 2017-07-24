'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines says skin care line rumors are 'a scam!'

"Fixer Upper" co-host Joanna Gaines took to Instagram on Saturday to clear up speculation that she is leaving her popular HGTV show to start her own skin care line, calling the rumors a "scam."

Gaines, 39, posted a photo with the caption: "I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true. This is a SCAM! We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time."

Gaines referenced the current line of products illegally using her name, asking fans to share her Instagram post to prevent people from buying the products.

She included the hashtags: #dontbuythecream and #seasonfiveiscoming.

However, some fans have fallen for the scam.

"I know someone that fell for it and has $100s stolen out of her account," one user commented on the post.

"I fell into a trap. I'm a single mom and on a VERY tight budget. The next thing I knew, they were trying to take $200 out of my account. I was devastated. So glad you are not leaving the show!" another woman shared.

The TV star currently hosts the HGTV show with her husband Chip Gaines. In April, she took to her blog to quash rumors that she was leaving the show to start her own line of facial creams.

"At the end of the day, we’ve learned it’s impossible to control all the information that’s out there. We care about you guys, and the best way we can protect you from false information is to direct you to our official channels," the post read.