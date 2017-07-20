O.J. Simpson documentary surrounding 2007 conviction coming amid parole hearing

As O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing gets underway, it seems the football star and infamous true-crime figure is making headlines once again. In the wake of renewed public interest in Simpson, a new, slightly different documentary about his life has been revealed.

According to Deadline, the A&E network has announced a 2-hour documentary special “Guilty: The Conviction of O.J. Simpson.” Following the popularity of award-winning series “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and documentaries like ESPN’s “O.J.: Made In America,” Investigation Discovery’s “Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence” and a previous documentary from A&E “O.J. Speaks: The Hidden Tapes,” it’s impossible to ignore the public demand for more information about Simpson.

However, what makes the new series special is the fact that it will be focused less on the 1994 murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and the subsequent trial, but instead on his 2007 conviction for armed robbery concerning some of his sports memorabilia.

The network promises to revisit the trial with previously unreleased audio tapes and files. Also, it will dive deep into supporting characters in O.J.’s conviction like Judge Jackie Glass, Las Vegas lead Detective Andy Caldwell and more.

“A&E continues to create timely, thought-provoking programming that truly resonates with our true-crime enthusiast audience,” head of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant said in a statement. “Over the past two decades, the fascination with O.J. Simpson only continues to grow and we are dedicated to bringing a fresh new look into his most recent case through exclusive interviews and footage.”

The documentary is scheduled for October, which Entertainment Weekly notes might coincide with Simpson’s release from prison, depending on how his parole hearing goes.