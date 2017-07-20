Dustin Hoffman's wife gets candid on their 37-year marriage

Dennis Hoffman has been married to his wife, entrepreneur Lisa Hoffman, for 37 years — a rarity in Hollywood. However, the couple insisted it’s a lot easier than one may think.

“We work hard at it,” she told Closer Weekly. “I knew I was going to end up with Dusty, and that my life would be traveling around with him.”

“I say in Hollywood it is like dog years, so you have to multiply that by seven,” the 62-year-old also joked, then added the pair “are more in love” than ever before and their affection for each other “continues to grow.”

A post shared by Lisa Hoffman (@lisahoffmanbeauty) on Oct 20, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

But while some couples in Hollywood may meet on set or on the red carpet, the magazine revealed Lisa and Dustin have known each other for nearly a lifetime because his mother was friends with her grandmother. However, they didn’t meet until they both attended a family barbecue when Dennis was 27 and Lisa was 10-years-old.

“Dustin was telling us jokes, playing the piano and encouraging me to dance around the living room,” she previously told Daily Mail Online in 2007. “After we got together, my grandmother reminded me that later that day I had said, ‘I hope he waits for me because I want to marry him.’”

The duo reconnected at Lisa’s grandfather’s funeral when she was 22 and Dustin was 38. They married in 1980 and have been together since.

Lisa told The Daily Telegraph in 2016 that it was also crucial to develop her own identity outside of Hollywood.

“That was an obstacle to overcome, that this is not a celebrity brand,” she said. “I am so far from a celebrity, I just happen to be married to an actor.”