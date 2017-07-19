Abby Lee Miller on her prison sentence: 'I probably won't survive'

Before “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller reported to prison in California to serve her 365-day sentence on July 12, she gave an emotional interview on “The View” — and the choreographer isn’t feeling too optimistic about her future.

“I made a lot of mistakes,” tearfully said the 50-year-old. “I probably won’t survive.”

The promo for the upcoming “Dance Moms: Abby Tells All” special aired on Tuesday.

Miller was sentenced for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. A federal judge in Pittsburgh ordered Miller to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation following her release. Miller pleaded guilty in both cases last year.

Prosecutors said she tried to cheat her creditors by hiding $775,000 worth of income and deserved prison. Miller’s attorneys argued for probation at the time, saying her creditors were made whole after the fraud was discovered.

Despite her public downfall, Miller is proud of her work with children over the years in the popular reality TV series on Lifetime.

“I gave kids a new life,” she said. “No one can take that away from me. No one.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.