'Blade Runner 2049' trailer reveals more action and stars

The latest trailer for “Blade Runner 2049” was released on Monday and it wasn’t shy about ramping up the action. Additionally, fans were treated to a closer look at the new cast of characters that will go up against Ryan Gosling’s character in the follow up to the 1982 classic.

The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, dropped a new trailer on “Good Morning America.” Gosling introduced the clip joking that the “Blade Runner 2049” trailer was dropping, despite the year actually being 2017. The trailer is a dark thriller that’s loaded with more action than its two predecessors.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

In addition to the action, fans were given a better look at some of the stars that will round out the cast including Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Lennie James and a gritty fight scene with an age-enhanced Dave Bautista.

Plot details about the upcoming movie are still being kept secret by the people behind the film, but Deadline reports that what is known is that the story will focus on Gosling’s character, Officer K. He unearths some kind of long-buried secret that, if revealed, could have big consequences for the society of the time. His adventure sends him on the hunt for the star of the original film, Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, who is reprising his role after all these years. When the film begins, Deckard will have been missing from his role as a blade runner with the LAPD for roughly 30 years.

The new trailer harkens back to the original and promises that the characters will discover the next step in the future of humanity. For a movie that toys around with the concept of androids becoming just as good as human beings, it’s hard to tell what that future really looks like. It seems those curious will just have to wait until the film drops in October 2017 to find out.