'Spider-Man: Homecoming' stars Tom Holland and Zendaya laugh off recent dating rumors

After rumors began to circulate that a romance had brewed on the set of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the actors in question have now addressed the idea. Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya took to social media to laugh off the rumors that they've started dating each other.

Things began when a rumor that Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the new film, had gotten romantically close with his co-star, who plays Michelle Jones, during the filming and subsequent press tour for the latest installment in the Marvel franchise.

An anonymous source told People they’ve “been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Soon after, both stars took to Twitter to debunk the rumors. Zendaya kicked things off by saying she found it laughable that she’s had time for a vacation since filming.

Holland responded with a joke about the press tour, to which the 20-year-old actress responded “I’m done.”

While it seems both of them are downplaying the dating rumors, E! Online notes that neither of them outright denied that they’re an item. If the rumors turned out to be true, the couple would solidify a trend that’s happened with each of the “Spider-Man” movie franchises to date.

As MTV News notes, the big screen’s first Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire, started dating his co-star Kirsten Dunst. Years later, Andrew Garfield would pick up the web shooters in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” where he fell in love with his co-star, Emma Stone.