Lindsey Vonn reached out to ex Tiger Woods after his arrest: 'I hope he's doing well'

Lindsey Vonn told EXTRA at the ESPYs red carpet Wednesday that she contacted her ex after his May arrest for DUI.

“I reached out and I hope he’s doing well,” said the 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist.

Being inspired by other athletes never gets old. Thanks for another amazing year @espn @espys Dress: MONIQUE LHUILLIER Shoes: SOPHIA WEBSTER Jewels: COOMI JEWELS & LE VIAN DIAMONDS Clutch: KOTUR A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

The two athletes dated for nearly three years until they called it quits in May 2015. In 2016, Vonn told survival expert Bear Grylls there were no hard feelings.

“I loved him so much, and I still do,” she said. “It just didn’t work, you know?”

The 41-year-old golf pro was taken into custody earlier this year in Florida where he was charged with a DUI.

#tb to last weekend when I actually wore something other than workout clothes. @perchvail #SummerEdition ps....I think the girl in the back is adjusting her suit. Don't judge 🙈 A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said to People Magazine in a statement. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Vonn is currently dating former NFL offensive assistant coach Kenan Smith. She confirmed the relationship with Smith in November via Instagram.