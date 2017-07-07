Ben Affleck reportedly dating 'SNL' producer Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck is stepping out with his rumored girlfriend three months after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood A-lister is reportedly dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus.

A source told E! News the new couple are in "the early stages" of their relationship but it's "more than a summer fling."

The source added they are taking things slow and just "having fun and care for each other."

Shookus and Affleck recently met up in London where they were caught by the paparazzi on a date night.

A rep for Affleck did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce nearly two years ago after 10 years of marriage. They have three children together.