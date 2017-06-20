Movies
'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot earned less than 'Superman' star Henry Cavill
What’s the difference between Superman and Wonder Woman? Their paychecks.
“Wonder Woman” may have slayed the box office, but Cosmopolitan.com wrote actress Gal Gadot reportedly earned a mere $300,000 for the iconic superhero role. Henry Cavill, who starred as “Superman” in the 2013 movie “Man of Steel,” earned a whopping $14 million.
“Wonder Woman” pulled in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters during its opening weekend alone, out beating Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” which only earned $32.2 million in ticket sales.
Variety previously reported Gadot signed a contract in 2014 that gave her $300,000 for each DC film she does, and she’s likely to make a lot more from bonuses.
While “Man of Steel” ultimately grossed around $290 million domestically, “Wonder Woman,” which is still in theaters, is up to $274 million, and was made from a lower production budget.