Cosby trial: Judge gets frustrated, denies request for a mistrial

The judge at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is bristling at repeated defense requests for a mistrial as the jury asks to rehear yet more testimony on its fifth day of deliberations.

Judge Steven O'Neill said Friday that he'll let jurors work as long as they want as they try resolving a deadlock that threatened to end the case without a verdict.

After a lunch break, jurors are expected to rehear testimony from accuser Andrea Constand and her mother about phone calls with Cosby.

O'Neill criticized the Cosby team for what he says is a "misperception that there's a time limit" on how long deliberations can last.

Cosby lawyer Brian McMonagle argued the court was "being asked to review the entire trial" with the jury's repeated requests to rehear testimony.

Earlier Friday, Cosby thanked his fans and supporters.

Cosby tweeted the message on Friday shortly after jurors asked to review his lurid testimony about giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with. The 79-year-old TV star said in a 2006 deposition that he got seven prescriptions for the powerful sedative in the 1970s for the purpose of giving them to women before sex.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand at his home in 2004. He has said he gave her Benadryl before their sexual encounter. Prosecutors have suggested he might have given her quaaludes

Cosby says his sexual encounter with Constand was consensual.

