Corinne Olympios speaks out about 'Bachelor in Paradise' sexual assault rumors: 'I am a victim'

Corinne Olympios is speaking out about rumors that she was sexually assaulted on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Olympios, who appeared on the most recent season of “The Bachelor,” called herself a victim in a statement sent to Fox News.

ABC suspended filming the series when a producer reportedly filed a complaint after witnessing Olympios and contestant DeMario Jackson engaging in sexual activity in a pool as cameras rolled. According to multiple media reports, Olympios may have been too intoxicated to consent at the time of the encounter.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. “

According to TMZ, Olympios hired high-powered attorney Marty Singer regarding a potential lawsuit.

"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Singer did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

On Monday, Warner Bros., which produces the series, announced it is "conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations" and "appropriate responsive action" will be taken once the investigation is complete. The company didn't offer any details on the allegations.

A company spokesman confirmed Monday the cast was sent home from the set in Mexico following the production halt.

On Tuesday, “Bachelor in Paradise” host Chris Harrison apologized for "any inconvenience and disappointment" to the cast, crew and fans of the show.

Harrison told ABC News in a statement that the decision by producer Warner Bros. to halt production on the ABC reality show was made with the "safety and care of the cast and crew of our show" in mind.

The spinoff of "The Bachelor" was shooting its fourth season. It was set to premiere next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.