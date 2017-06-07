Paula Abdul discusses her struggles with touring again: 'It's not easy'

Paula Abdul is touring for the first time in 25 years — and the 54-year-old admitted performing on stage again isn’t so simple.

“I’m having lots of talks with my body like, ‘We gotta do this,’ the singer admitted to Closer Weekly. “It’s not easy and the older you get… well, I’m doing stuff I did 28 years ago, so it’s kind of nuts.”

Abdul is traveling to 49 cities with fellow ‘80s artists New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men on the “Total Package” concert tour.

"Come on girls!" #totalpackagetour #houston #photooftheday A post shared by Paula Abdul (@paulaabdul) on May 20, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

PAULA ABDUL STORMS OFF SET ON 'X-FACTOR'

The former “American Idol” judge told E! News in May she previously took time off to heal from injuries. Abdul was also busy with the singing competition series.

“I started to train and get my cardiovascular situation better than it was because of singing and dancing and because, you know, the older you get the harder it is,” she said. “It’s constant work, but I like the challenge of that. I like to push myself so it’s kind of a labor of love. It’s like being in school again and studying for your exams, you have to do the work.”