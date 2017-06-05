CNN denies staging pro-Muslim shot after London terror attack

CNN is being accused of creating a pro-Muslim narrative for a live TV shot just hours after Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, but the network is calling the claim "nonsense."

In a YouTube video published Sunday, it appears that reporter Becky Anderson directed several self-described "Muslim mothers” to stand behind her as they show support for London Police.

CNN host Brian Stelter soon responded to the accusation on Twitter:

The network also responded in a statement to Mediaite.

“This story is nonsense. The group of demonstrators that was at the police cordon was being allowed through by officers so they could show their signs to the gathered media. The CNN crew along with other media present simply filmed them doing so.”

Anderson is based in CNN’s Abu Dhabi bureau and has covered news involving the Syria crisis, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.