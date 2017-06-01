Kirstin Dunst talks having babies, new 'Spider-Man' film: 'They're just milking that cow for money'

Kirsten Dunst is having baby fever.

The 35-year-old actress revealed to Marie Claire UK that after a lasting career in Hollywood that started at age three, “it’s time to have babies and chill.”

Our July issue has landed featuring the fabulous Kirsten Dunst. Grab your copy to hear what she has to say about social media, children, Spider-Man and fashion. A post shared by Marie Claire UK (@marieclaireuk) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

“I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born,” explained Dunst in the publication’s July 2017 issue. “I love her so much. That love is just like… you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.”

KIRSTEN DUNST DISLIKES FILMING SEX SCENES

Dunst is engaged to fellow actor Jesse Plemons, but kept coy on the couple's upcoming wedding plans.

However, one thing she wasn’t afraid to discuss was the new “Spider-Man” movie starring Tom Holland, who will be succeeding Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as the iconic superhero.

Dunst previously appeared in the film franchise as Mary Jane Watson opposite Maguire.

KIRSTEN DUNST THINKS DAKOTA FANNING IS BETTER CHILD ACTRESS

“We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want,’” she said. “They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?”